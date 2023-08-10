Fans are getting to know Angus Cloud better now that he’s gone.

This week, the late “Euphoria” star’s mother shared links to clips from her son’s casting tapes, when helped him land an audition for the HBO drama.

“This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn,” Lisa Cloud wrote on Facebook.

In the clips, 19-year-old Cloud is interviewed about his life and interests.

Asked how he would describe himself, the actor said, “Probably goofy, I don’t know. I just kind of, like, do whatever is in front of you. I try to take full advantage of—I don’t know to explain it—but we call it peppin.’ It’s just when you engage in any random spontaneous activity.”

He also shares an anecdote about hopping a fence with a friend at the San Francisco Zoo and ending up in a kangaroo cage.

“I don’t know what’s the best part of my life but just being alive, I would say,” Cloud says in another highlight.

The actor’s family announced his tragic passing in a statement late last month.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud was 25.