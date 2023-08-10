“I Am Sirat,” a collaboration between Sirat Taneja and Deepa Mehta is all set to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was entirely shot on cellphones and examines the duality of Sirat’s daily existence as a transgender woman living in New Delhi, India.

READ MORE: Toronto International Film Festival 2023: Diljit Dosanjh & Arjun Rampal’s ‘Punjab ’95’ Set For World Premiere

Sirat, a transsexual woman, is torn between obligation and autonomy. She resides in New Delhi with her widowed mother and her obedient son, who carries out duties in the Indian male tradition. But she identifies as Sirat, the person she has always known herself to be, for herself, her friends and her coworkers at the Ministry of Social Defence in New Delhi.

The movie explores Sirat’s trans experience from a variety of perspectives while providing a glimpse into the paradoxes of both her life and modern India. Sirat strives not to see her life as a tragedy and is positive in her attempt to regain herself despite her circumstances. She is a warrior and utilizes Instagram Reels, among other things, to create the life she wants. She honestly wants nothing more than for her mother to accept her as Sirat since she won’t accept her as anything other than her son.

A photo of Sirat Taneja from ‘I AM SIRAT’. Credit: TIFF — TIFF

”I am deeply grateful to Sirat who most literally ‘opened the doors of perception’ as she welcomed me into her world and we traversed Sirat’s universe. I learned so much about what it takes to reclaim yourself – which is our human right – under the most challenging of circumstances,” said Deepa Mehta.

“We are so delighted that Sirat will be at TIFF and will be able to share her story firsthand on a world stage and for audiences to be able to share in the joy that Sirat iminates.”