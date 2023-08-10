There’s a story behind Darius Rucker’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The musician — who is set to release his first solo album in six years, Carolyn’s Boy, in October — chatted to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier while in Niagara Falls performing at Fallsview Casino.

As Tavernier mentioned that Rucker teamed up with Sheeran on the track “Sarah” on his upcoming album, Rucker said of how the collab came about: “I met Ed when he toured with Taylor [Swift] 20 years ago, it seems like… I’m sure it was’t that long but he was on the Taylor Swift tour and we met.

“My daughters were big fans of his, and we met him before the Ed Sheeran blow up. We’ve kind of been friends over the years and I just wanted to write with him. And so I got in a plane and flew over to England.”

Rucker went on, “We spent a day just writing songs. And then actually the song on the record… He asked me who my first love was. I told [him] my fifth grade girlfriend. So, like, all day they he’s asking me questions about her.

“And finally, the last song we wrote, he was like, ‘I got this idea’ and we wrote a song called ‘Sarah’ and I love it. It’s probably one of my favourite songs on the record.”

See more from Rucker’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.