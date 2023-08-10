Cassadee Pope is proud to be an ally.

This week on the “Hold My Hair” podcast, the country singer opened up about her big feud last year with Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean.

In August 2022, the two had a sharp back-and-forth after Brittany posted a video with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

Her husband commented at the time, “Lmao!! I’m glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out 😂,”

Pope wasn’t about to stand for those anti-trans comments, though, responding on Twitter, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Looking back on their exchange, in which Brittany defended her remarks against the criticism, Pope explained that she has no regrets.

“If I see something that is being said that I feel is harmful to a community that I care about … I’ll say something,” Pope said on the podcast, adding that “sometimes it’s better to just amplify the voices of that community because they know what they’re talking about way more than I do, sometimes I can’t help [but stick up for them myself].”

Her criticism did cause some backlash, but Pope said that never changed her attitude about the issue.

“People would come to my page and call me things because I’m sticking up for a community that I care about … I don’t want them at my shows anyway,” Pope said. “I don’t want them around me.”

At the time of the feud, country singer Maren Morris also defended the transgender community, calling Brittany “Insurrection Barbie,” in reference to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Aldeans have faced new controversy in recent months, after Jason’s song and music video “Try That In A Small Town” was criticized as violent and racist.

“I just feel like if you’ve been called out THIS MANY TIMES about being problematic, maybe it’s time to self-reflect? But what do I know 🤷‍♀️,” Pope tweeted about the song last month.

“Try That In A Small Town” ended up being buoyed by the controversy, going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.