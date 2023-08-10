Click to share this via email

Things are reportedly heating up between Shakira and her alleged new beau Jimmy Butler.

The singer and NBA star have been romantically linked since May and a source has now told Us Weekly that things are going well between the pair.

An insider told the mag, “They’ve been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks.

“Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level.”

The source said Shakira thinks Butler — who plays for the Miami Heat — is “different from other men” she’s dated in the past, adding: “She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship.

“He’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued.”

Shakira is “definitely open to seeing where things go” in the future, the source said, despite being cautious.

They added, “It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there.”

Shakira and Butler previously sparked romance rumours after she attended a number of his basketball games amid her move to Miami, Florida. They’ve also been engaging with each other on Instagram.

The romance comes just over a year after Shakira announced her separation from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of cheating.

The “Waka Waka” singer shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, with the retired 36-year-old soccer player.

Butler, on the other hand, has previously been linked to Shay Mitchell and Selena Gomez. He shares a 3-year-old daughter, Rylee, with his ex, Kaitlin Nowak.