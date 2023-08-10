Kylie Minogue tickets are a hot commodity.

On Tuesday, tickets for the first 10 dates of the Australian pop star’s Las Vegas residency went on sale, and demand was evidently through the roof.

Minutes after the shows went on sale, fans attempting to secure tickets were met with a crashing website, The Sun reported.

Tickets started at $200, and went up to a much as $2,000 for tables with bottle service.

“It was crazy. At one point the digital queue to get to the page to get through was over seven hundred hours,” a source said.

“Kylie is a huge artist in the U.K. and Europe and obviously back home in Australia but American has always been that one place she’s left to crack – if the past 24 hours is anything to by she’a finally done it,” they added.

Hours later, all ten shows were sold out.

Minogue will be kicking off her residency on Nov. 3 at The Venetian Tower’s new venue Voltaire, which holds 1,000 fans.

“It’s been like literal blood, sweat and tears. Bruises, sleepless nights, all of those things,” Minogue told The Sun last month, teasing the residency. “But the pay-off and what keeps me going is there’s a moment in a show where you feel like you are weightless or you’re surfing.”