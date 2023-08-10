Click to share this via email

The new Adam Sandler comedy is a family affair.

On Thursday, the trailer debuted for the new Netflix comedy “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”, based on the 2005 novel by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Netflix

The film stars Sandler, along with his wife Jackie and their teenage daughters Sadie and Sunny.

“Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage,” the official description reads.

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman, Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz, Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman and Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman in “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Stacy’s dad is played by Sandler himself and Sadie plays her sister Ronnie, while Jackie plays Lydia’s mom.

Actress Idina Menzel plays Stacy’s mom in the film.

Luis Guzman as Eli Katz, Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz and Jackie Sandler as Gabi Rodriguez Katz in “You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah” – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Written by Alison Peck and directed by Sammi Cohen, the film also stars Dylan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Luis Guzman and more.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” premieres August 25.