Now that Randall Park has made his directorial debut with the recently-released romance-drama, “Shortcomings”, the actor is already thinking about his next project behind the camera.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Park said he’s “for sure going to direct another one eventually.

“It’s just a matter of, you know, once the strike is over, figuring out what that is and whatever it be, it has to be something that I’m passionate about,” he explained, “because, you know, that passion for [‘Shortcomings’] definitely kept me fighting through those difficult times and kept me focused. So whatever it be, it’ll be something that I love.”

As for what sparks the “Fresh Off the Boat” star’s passion, Park says the stories have to be “authentic.”

“It was that kind of realness” that caught his attention with “Shortcomings”, he said before recalling reading Adrian Tomine’s 2007 graphic novel that it’s based on and “being so blown away by how authentic it felt… like a reflection of what was happening in my life at the time.”

When Hoffman pointed out how amazing Park, 49, was in Dwayne Johnson’s sitcom, “Young Rock”, he then revealed if he’s ever thought about turning the tables to direct Johnson.

“That would be incredible. I will say you never know,” Park shared before gushing over the “Black Adam” star: “I would love that, he’s a sweetheart and one of my favourite people. That would be pretty amazing.”

“So he’s as sweet as we all think he is?” Hoffman asked Park.

“He is a very, very sweet guy and full of stories,” he replied. “Just a real good guy.”

“Shortcomings” is now playing in theatres.