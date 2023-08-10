The second season of “Welcome to Wrexham,” which will debut on September 12, has its first teaser online thanks to FX.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Feature In New Trailer For ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Doc

The docuseries chronicles the story of the Welsh football team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, a Hollywood power couple, as they change Wrexham AFC. The two have transformed this team, which was struggling in the English National League’s lower divisions, into a name known throughout the world.

The caravan itself lays plain the greater visibility of Wrexham. Reynolds says that King Charles has chosen to travel to Wrexham and pay a visit to the Racecourse Ground, exposing the team’s quick growth in prestige for all to witness. Reynolds and McElhenney have increased the team’s fame at home and abroad thanks to their own celebrity.

A strong team with a sizable fan base has emerged as a result of the additional star power brought to the Welsh city, but as Reynolds and McElhenney note, the increased spending on the team is unsustainable if they fail to achieve their goals—promotion into the English Football League system, which entails significantly more revenue sources. The Red Dragons are under pressure to win the title because their talisman Paul Mullin is out there scoring goals that will ensure their eternal glory and the support of the people.

Watch the trailer of “Welcome to Wrexham” season 2 here: