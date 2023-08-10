One Canadian music icon is sending love to another.

In an interview with Billboard, Shania Twain spoke about her admiration for Celine Dion, and wished her well as she struggles with ongoing health issues.

“I’m such a fan of Celine’s voice,” Twain said. “She’s a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer.”

She added, “I hope to be able to connect with her at some point. I think it’s gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again.”

In 2022, Dion was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, which causes severe muscle spasms, and has impaired her ability to sing and perform.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion said in a post in December. “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing — it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

After her diagnosis, Dion postponed all her 2022 shows to 2024, but she has since cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her European Courage Tour.

In the interview, Twain also discussed how one of her biggest hits, 1998’s “From This Moment”, almost went to her fellow Canadian star.

Recorded in both a solo version and as a duet with country artist Bryan White, Twain explained that she had originally hoped that Dion would record the song.

“I wrote that with her in mind, and I really wanted her — my wish was that I would write it and she would record it. It would have been such an honour,” she recalled. “But my husband and producer at the time [Robert “Mutt” Lange] was like, ‘No, this really needs to be on your record.’ And I’m so grateful that I did record it.”