Kyle Richards stars as Morgan Wade’s love interest in the country singer’s new music video, “Fall In Love With Me”, released today.

The sultry video, directed by David McClister, is a candy-coated, camp fantasy of what happens when an intriguing new neighbour (Wade) moves in next door. The clip begins with Richards, 54, checking out Wade, 28, through her home window before she goes on to seduce the singer several times.

Things between the real-life friends, who are rumoured to be dating, get steamy as they take a playful bubble bath together, sensually feed each other fruit, get handsy with one another and nearly lock lips.

After rumours first got going last month that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky were splitting, fans began speculating that she was in a relationship with Wade.

“Fall In Love With Me” is the latest release from Wade’s upcoming album Psychopath, arriving August 25.

According to Forbes, “Wade doubles down on honesty, authenticity and good old-fashioned country storytelling” on the anticipated 13-track project that follows her celebrated breakout debut Reckless.

Psychopath explores the emotional facets of the country singer’s journey since Reckless’ release in her brutally autobiographical style.