The series is billed as an epic tale of greed, terror, and tragedy and stars Bruce Greenwood, who took over for Frank Langella as the protagonist in April 2022 after Langella was ousted following a misconduct probe. “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a short story by Edgar Allan Poe that serves as the show’s inspiration, has themes of lunacy, family, solitude, and identity.
“It’s batshit crazy in the best possible way,” actress Carla Gugino told Netflix’s official website Tudum in an interview conducted during production last year. “It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul.” She adds of her character, a shape-shifting demon named Verna, “There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma.”