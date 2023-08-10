Lebanon has banned “Barbie” screenings entirely.

On Wednesday, the Middle Eastern country’s culture minister, Mohammad Mortada, decided to ban the world-wide mega hit from playing in cinemas, justifying that it “promoted homosexuality” and goes against religious values.

Mortada is backed by the dominant Shia Muslim armed group, Hezbollah, whose leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has increased anti-LGBT rhetoric — via Guardian— reasoning that it presents Lebanon with an “imminent danger” that should be “confronted.”

In Mortada’s statement, he argued that the billion dollar-making film “promote[s] homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by belittling the significance of the family unit.

Additionally, he demanded Lebanon’s general security agency to take the imperative measures to forbid “Barbie” screenings.

Elsewhere, Ayman Mhanna, the executive director of the non-profit civic Samir Kassir Foundation, revealed to Reuters that the decision bypassed Lebanon’s standard censorship process amidst “a wave of bigotry.”

“This is part of a broader campaign that is bringing together Hezbollah, the Christian far right, and other top religious leaders in a focused campaign against LGBT people,” he told the outlet.