Kumail Nanjiani received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or film for his harrowing dramatic portrayal in “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Despite the fact that Nanjiani is most well-known for his humorous work on the HBO series “Silicon Valley” and films like “The Big Sick” and “The Eternals,” his performance in “Chippendales” represents a drastic shift in many respects.

The actor had already been offered “Chippendales” in 2013, but he turned it down. When asked what changed his mind, Nanjiani told Variety:

“I think I felt more comfortable with myself to be able to go to sort of darker places,” he said. Nanjiani stated that when he first began his career, he sought for roles that fit his comedic style and showcased his talent. “Now, I think my priorities for what I want out of a job have changed. I really, really want to take a job that’s, like, 10 percent outside my grasp. I want to take a job where I’m like, ‘I don’t quite exactly know how I’m going to tackle this. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I also know I’m going to learn a lot about this craft [and] also a lot about myself.’ I think what really changed is what I want out of work is very different from what I wanted out of work back then.”

The announcement of the Emmy nominations, however, occurred the day before SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the picket line, so the timing of the news seemed odd.

“I was extremely surprised,” Nanjiani told Variety that morning, during those last moments before SAG-AFTRA members were no longer able to talk to press about their projects. “And also thrilled because my co-stars Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett were recognized. And our costume designers. So, it’s been this pretty good morning … on the eve of a historic strike.”

Nanjiani was listed as one of the 100 most important persons in the world by Time magazine in 2018. In 2019, he received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Jordan Peele’s executive-produced drama “The Twilight Zone.”