Gerry Turner is sharing what “Bachelor” nation fans can expect from the women vying for his love on the first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor”.

While details about the upcoming show remain under wrap, Turner recalled one of his conversations with producers after he was chosen as ABC’s first Golden Bachelor.

READ MORE: ‘The Golden Bachelor’: Gerry Turner Says His Love Story Is ‘Worth The Wait’ In New Teaser

The leading man, 71, admitted that he didn’t have much of a say in casting, however he gave producers “a general range of age” that he’d be interested in dating.

“I think I said 60 to 70, but feel free to blur the lines,” he told Variety while recounting his conversation.

READ MORE: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Reveals Why He’s Not Nervous About Dating 30 Women At The Same Time

Last week, Turner’s journey to finding love kicked off as filming began at “The Bachelor” mansion in L.A., in which he finally got to meet his female contestants.

“The Golden Bachelor” is set to premiere this fall.