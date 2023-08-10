Pedro Pascal was hoping to visit an art exhibition dedicated to him, but didn’t find luck when he arrived at the gallery.

Last weekend, the “Narcos” star made his way to the Rhodes Gallery in Margate, England alongside his friends — “Being Human” star Russell Tovey, 41, and musician Robert Diament, 43 — only to find out it was closed, per The Independent.

In an Instagram photo shared to Tovey and Diament’s “Talk Art Podcast” page, the three pals are seen smiling outside the closed gallery where the exhibition, titled “ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal”, runs.

“Margate art friends reunited @pascalispunk @russelltovey @robertdiament,” the caption read.

The exhibit was created in June by a local artist named Heidi Gentle Burrell, who had previously met Diament that month as she was preparing the show. She invited Diament to its opening night, to which he attended and “made a video and posted it on his Instagram,” Burrell, 45, recalled.

“Then [he] joked about sending it to Pedro,” she added.

According to The Independent, Burrell found out that Pascal, 48, attempted to visit her exhibit after she discovered the Instagram post.

Although she was “gutted” that he showed up on a Sunday when the gallery was closed and ultimately missed the trio, she thought “it was absolutely fantastic” that Pascal wanted to come.

“Although I can imagine he’s slightly embarrassed, with all the art being about him!” she said. Nonetheless, she’d “love for Robert to bring [Pascal] along when we’re actually open.”

Burrell, who feels like she’s “helping to create a positive change” through her artwork, added that she hopes Pascal’s interest in her exhibit will “elevate the conversation around neurodivergence.”

Burrell paints her favourite pop culture subjects as a means of expressing her “self-diagnosed” ADHD. In July, she even shared a sketch of Pascal’s “The Last of Us” co-star, Bella Ramsay, on Instagram.

“I used to watch him in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and lots of crime dramas, which I always thought he was really good in,” she said of Pascal, per The Independent. “The first film I saw him in was called ‘Bloodsucking Bosses’, but I loved him before he was famous, too.

“I just found he had a really interesting face, from an artistic point-of-view,” she continued. “He’s got two little bald patches in his beard and creases in his eyebrows and bridge of his nose. I wouldn’t call myself an obsessed fan, but I do hyper-fixate on capturing him in my art.”

Burrell’s Pascal-themed U.K. exhibition runs through September 1.