It’s only been two days since tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” in Toronto have been released and it seems hotels in and around the city are already nearly sold out for November 2024 stays.

According to Expedia, the online travel agency has already seen a “stunning” increase in hotel and flight searches.

Amid the chaos of Swifties desperately trying to get access to tickets via mass waitlists and ludicrous resale prices, recent online searches provide a glimpse of what to expect when Canadian fans from near and far flock to Toronto for Swift’s six shows at the Rogers Centre next year.

As per Expedia’s analysis of accommodation and flight searches done between August 3 to 8 (Swift announced Canadian “Eras” dates on Aug. 3), there was a “stunning percentage uptick in interest in travelling to Toronto.”

For Swift’s first weekend in the city (Nov. 14 to 16 in 2024), flight searches rose by more than 5,000 per cent. Meanwhile, hotel searches increased upwards 8,000 per cent in the first five days after her tour announcement, in comparison to 14 days prior.

As for Swift’s second round of Toronto shows (Nov. 21 to 23), there was an uptick in flight searches greater than 2,000 per cent and almost 2,700 per cent in hotel searches.

Although many Toronto hotels appear to be sold out online in November 2024, a spokesperson for Expedia notes that it isn’t necessarily due to insufficient availability.

“Hotels in the region are still in the very early stages of loading their inventory. Typically, connectivity does not allow inventory to be pushed beyond the next year — which is what we are currently seeing industry-wide, with other hotel providers only extending past July of 2024,” the spokesperson explained, adding that the agency was pushing hotels to solicit exceptions to the 365-day standard to try and meet the anticipated demand.

The demand to see Swift’s “Eras Tour” is so high that experts are predicting both an economic windfall and potential price gouging as businesses cash-in on the concert craze.

While many Toronto hotels’ reservations for November 2024 have yet to open, some have already begun accepting bookings, in which they appear to be charging absurd amounts for the nights when Swift’s in town. According to the Toronto Star, one downtown hotel on Expedia is charging $917 per night from Nov. 15 to 16, 2024. On the contrary, a booking at the same hotel one year prior costs $460 from Nov. 17 to 18.

Meanwhile, on hotel booking sites like Booking.com, the weekends of the “Eras Tour” show that over 95 per cent of facilities are unavailable, and for the few that are available, one-night stays come with a hefty price tag before taxes and fees, per blogTO.

The outlet reports that a Mississauga hotel — the Sandman Signature Mississauga Hotel — has their cheapest standard queen bed room listed at $9,999 for the night of Swift’s inaugural Toronto show date on Nov. 14, 2024. Standard rooms at the hotel usually average around $150 to $250 per night.

“Hotels are going to be full and the average daily rate will be much higher,” Chris Gibbs, an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, warned of hotel prices anticipated rise of about $50 to $100 per night while Swift’s in the city.