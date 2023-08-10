Tory Lanez has broken his silence since receiving a 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

However, the Canadian rapper declares he has nothing to apologize for, still insisting that he’s innocent.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” he wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram on Thursday.

“This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That’s it,” he continued. “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top,” he wrote.

Determined to come back stronger than ever, Lanez, 31, declared: “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he concluded before thanking his “family, friends and umbrellas for [their] continued support. See you soon.”

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Lanez to 10 years in a California state prison, however the rapper and his high-powered attorney Jose Baez plan to appeal that sentence.

“Through Good Times and Bad Times … Stay Strong … I’ll See You All Soon,” Lanez captioned his post.