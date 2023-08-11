Mick Fleetwood has suffered a major loss amid the Maui wildfires. The Fleetwood Mac drummer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St., has been destroyed amid the extreme fires on the Hawaiian island.

“Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui and many are suffering unimaginable loss,” he captioned a photo of the iconic restaurant, which he opened in downtown Lahaina in 2012.

“Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members,” he continued. “On behalf of myself and my family I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days month and years to come.”

The deadly wildfire broke out earlier this week on Hawaii’s big island. It was initially spread by high winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed to the south. The flames have since destroyed nearly all of the historic town of Lahaina. At least 53 people have died as a result of the fires, CBS News reports.

Jason Momoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, previously reacted to the blaze on Instagram, writing that he’s “devastated and heartbroken” by the situation. Carlos PenaVega, who lives in Maui with his wife, Alexa PenaVega, wrote on social media that he has “no words” for the devastation.

