Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were getting cozy this week.

On Wednesday night, the rumoured couple were spotted together in London at the National Theatre, following the “Bones and All” star’s performance that evening.

READ MORE: Harry Styles’ Tour Becomes Fourth Highest-Grossing Tour Of All Time, Earns More Than All One Direction Tours Combined

Page Six published photos of the two together, appearing intimate, with Styles wrapping his arm around Russell at one point, and having her place her hand on his arm in another snap.

They were also seen smiling and laughing with each other, amid the gathering after the stage show.

“It looked like they were holding hands,” a source told Page Six.

At one point, Styles appeared to introduce Russell to former “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

“Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time. He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling,” the source said.

It was also reported that Styles and Russell stayed at the afterparty for about an hour before the singer was seen exiting out a side door, carrying the actress’ suitcase and purse.

READ MORE: Harry Styles’ Massively Successful Tour Raises $6.5 Million For Various Charities Worldwide

Russell was then spotted leaving from the same exit and getting into Styles’ car, with the source saying, “It looked like Taylor was on the phone to Harry when she left the theater, telling him where to pick her up.”

Russell is currently starring onstage in the play The Effect, by Lucy Prebble, about a man and a woman falling in love while on a clinical trial for a new antidepressant.

The Canadian actress gained much critical acclaim and attention for her role opposite Timothée Chalamet in last year’s “Bones and All”, and has also appeared in films such as “Waves” and “Escape Room”, as well as the Netflix series “Lost in Space”.