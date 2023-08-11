Katharine McPhee and David Foster have suffered a family tragedy.

McPhee took to Instagram to tell fans she unfortunately had to miss their final two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia amid the emergency.

The singer wrote, “Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

She added: “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love, Katharine.”

Foster — from Victoria, Canada — has yet to comment on social media. It seems like he’ll take the stage without Foster while she heads back home.

Neither of them have revealed any further information on the tragedy.

Nicole Scherzinger was among those to send well-wishes on social media, writing: “Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️”

Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson — who was married to Foster from 1991-2005 — added, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜”