Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are Hollywood’s hot new couple.

A month after first being spotted together, the stars of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Crown” were seen this week kissing at a restaurant in Kent.

The Sun reported that the pair shared a seafood platter at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant, with a fellow diner telling the outlet, “Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined.”

The source added, “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see. Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

Malek and Corrin were also seen holding hands while on a stroll during an outing earlier this month in North London’s Hampstead Heath.

Last month, Corren flew to the U.K. to join the Best Actor-winner for Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Hyde Park, prompting speculation that they were dating.

Earlier this month, news broke that Malek had split from actress Lucy Boynton after five years together.