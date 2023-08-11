Mauricio Umansky seems perfectly fine with his wife’s latest role.

On Thursday night, the new video for Morgan Wade’s song “Fall in Love With Me” premiered, featuring some steamy scenes between the singer and Kyle Richards.

In a comment on a joint Instagram post by Wade and Richards, the “Real Housewives” star’s husband gave his stamp of approval, writing, “🔥🔥🔥 So good.”

The campy video features scenes of Richards working out and doing splits while Wade watches. She’s then seen watering plants in a bathing suit, watching as Wade washes her car.

Eventually the two are seen nearly kissing, feeding each other fruit and sitting together in a bathtub.

The video was released amid reports of marriage trouble between Umansky and Richards, leading to a separation after 27 years, as well as speculation that she and Wade have become an item.

Richards and Wade have denied the rumours the rumours while also cheekily embracing them, including in a promo teasing the new music video.

“You see people being obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Wade said in the promo. “Internet’s going to be popping off about this, I’m sure.”

“If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” added Richards.