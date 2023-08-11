Count Kevin Costner as a Taylor Swift fan.

On Thursday, the “Yellowstone” star shared a series of videos and photos on Instagram from one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Inglewood, Cal. this week.

“My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show,” Costner wrote. “I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.”

Costner added, “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

The actor and his 13-year-old daughter attended Monday’s concert, which was Swift’s fourth of six shows at So-Fi Stadium, closing out the first North American portion of the tour.

She will next be headed to Mexico and South America in November, before resuming the Eras Tour in Asia, Australia and Europe starting in February next year.

Last week, Swift also finally announced that she will be closing out her tour with six shows in Toronto, which went on sale this week and promptly sold out.