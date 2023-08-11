The drama between Joy Behar and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi seemingly continues.

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” last week, Polizzi called Behar the “rudest celebrity” she’s met.

“Joy was so mean to me,” the “Jersey Shore” star insisted.

“She cornered me in the bathroom!” Polizzi claimed, before adding, “And said, ‘You’re not Italian!’”

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Hosts Look Back At The Time Joy Behar Fell Out Of Her Chair

Polizzi’s makeup artist and “It’s Happening” podcast co-host, Joey Camasta, then told Page Six that Behar opted not to be involved in the cast’s recent interview on “The View”.

Camasta suggested Behar “chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time.”

“So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away,” Camasta, who was at the taping, said.

Camasta added, “She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently.”

READ MORE: Joy Behar Jokingly Tells ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines To ‘Shut Up’ In Friendly Feud Over Producer

Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines were the only hosts present for the chat.

Despite Camasta’s comments, a source told ET Canada that there’s “no truth” to the above claims, insisting it was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment to make space for their seven cast members so everyone would get a chance to talk.

It should also be noted that Behar was one of two co-hosts not in the segment, with Sunny Hostin also not doing the interview.