Today is where a new book begins for Brody Jenner — because “The Hills” alum is officially a new dad.

The reality star, 39, and his fiancée, Tia Blanco, 26, have welcomed their first child together, Jenner confirmed in an Instagram announcement on Thursday with footage of Blanco’s home water birth.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️,” he confirmed. “Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

The newborn has turned both Jenner and Blanco, a pro surfer, into first-time parents. They shared the news of their baby on the way back in January as they kicked off the new year.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” they captioned a video of Blanco getting an ultrasound. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!”

The following month, the two revealed they had a baby girl on the way.

2023 continued to be an unforgettable year for the pair after Jenner got down on one knee to propose to Blanco at her baby shower. “Can’t wait to love you forever 💍,” he captioned a video of the proposal on Instagram.

The pair started dating in April 2022 and went public with their romance that summer. Jenner was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter for five years before they split in August 2019, a year after they got married in Bali in June 2018. A source close to the couple told ET that the two were never legally married.

