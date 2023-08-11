The future isn’t looking bright for “Wonder Woman”.

Despite Gal Gadot’s recent comments suggesting a third film in the DC franchise may be in the works, Variety has reported that Warner Bros. and DC Studios are not currently developing a new sequel.

Last week, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot claimed that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran had indicated to her that they would develop a new “Wonder Woman” film with her.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” she said. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

That was followed by a Flaunt magazine profile in which Gadot said, “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

But according to Variety‘s sources, nothing was ever promised to Gadot, and there hasn’t been a definitive discussion of havin gher iteration of the character continue with new DC Universe, which is set to kick off with Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy”, starring David Corensweet and Rachel Brosnahan, in 2025.

Sources said that Gunn and Safran do not have any plans at this time for a “Wonder Woman” project in the new DCU.

Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, before starring in 2017’s hit “Wonder Woman”.

Its sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984”, premiered on Christmas Day in 2020, simultaneously in theatres and on streaming, in a controversial move by Warner Bros. during the ongoing COVID pandemic.