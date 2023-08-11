Everyone wants to know about Taylor Russell.

The Canadian actress has recently been romantically linked to Harry Styles, with the pair being spotted out together on several occasions, including at the opening night of her new play.

With romance rumours heating up, all eyes are on the 29-year-old actress.

Who Is Taylor Russell?

Born in Vancouver on July 18, 1994, Russell was raised in both Vancouver and Toronto, moving frequently throughout her childhood.

At 18, she began acting classes and saved up to buy a car, driving regularly to Los Angeles to audition and returning home to work.

How Did Russell’s Career Take Off?

Russell made her professional debut with a guest role in the medical drama “Emily Owens, M.D.” in 2012.

She next appeared in the TV movies “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story” and “Pants on Fire” in 2014.

After a string of small roles in a number of TV shows and films over the next couple of years, Russell landed a starring role in Netflix’s sci-fi classic reimagining “Lost in Space” in 2018.

For three seasons she played the role of Judy Robinson in the series, earning a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Presentation.

In 2019, Russell started in the horror film “Escape Room”, and then in a critically acclaimed role int he A24 drama film “Waves” opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr, for which she was also nominated for awards.

Her big breakthrough role came in 2022’s “Bones and All”, directed by Luca Guadagnino and co-starring Timothée Chalamet. In the film, the pair play young cannibals in love and on the run.

How Did Russell And Styles Meet?

It isn’t clear exactly how or when Russell and Styles met and hit it off, but romance rumours have followed the pair since they were seen holding hands while out together in June 2023.

Several weeks later, Russell and Styles were seen walking together through Vienna, and later the actress was seen dancing in the VIP tent at Styles’ concert in the Austrian capital on July 8.

What Has Russell Got Coming Up Next?

Russell is currently performing in The Effect at London’s National Theatre. The play, by writer Lucy Prebble, is about two people who fall for each other while taking part in a clinical trial for a new antidepressant.

She will next be starring opposite Ewan McGregor in the comedy “Mouther, Couch”, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Following that, Russell will star in Korean director Na Hong-jin’s thriller “Hope”, co-starring HoYeon Jung, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.