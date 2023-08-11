Kate Middleton and Prince William have received more new titles.

King Charles III announced an array of new military appointments on Friday for nine members of the royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A message on the royal family’s website read, “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family.

“The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 11, 2023

Kate has been appointed the following titles: Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm; Colonel-in-Chief, 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Coningsby.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton To Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of Queen’s Death With Special Tribute

The website stated, “The Princess of Wales’ existing military appointments include Colonel, Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

“Her Royal Highness is also Sponsor of HMS Glasgow – the first of the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 Frigates which is currently under construction. The Princess’ grandfather [Peter Middleton] served in the Royal Air Force.”

Prince Andrew — who has been dogged by scandal in recent years due to his connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — previously held the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm title until 2022, when he lost his military titles after stepping back from royal duties in 2019.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton’s Performance Of ‘My Fair Lady’ At Age 11 Goes Viral Again: See Her Impressive Singing Skills

Prince William’s new military roles are as follows: Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, R.A.F. Valley.

The website wrote, “The Prince of Wales has a strong affiliation with the Armed Forces, having served in the Army as a Platoon Commander in The Blues and Royals, before completing flying training in the Royal Air Force. His Royal Highness served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot, spending three years at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales.”

Read more on the new military roles here.