Oprah Winfrey is doing what she can to lend a hand after a massive wildfire ripped through Maui, destroying the historic old town area of Lahaina.

Winfrey, who owns a home on Maui, visited Maui’s War Memorial Stadium on Thursday, which is being used to shelter the numerous people who lost their homes in the fire.

In an interview with the BBC News, Winfrey explained she’d visited earlier in the day to speak with people about what they needed, and then returned with pillows, diapers, shampoo and other items.

READ MORE: Mick Fleetwood ‘Heartbroken’ Over Losing Front St. Restaurant In Maui Fires

It’s a little overwhelming,” Winfrey said.

“But I’m really so pleased to have so many people supporting and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can,” she continued.

“Often you make donations of clothes or whatever and it’s not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases,” she added.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Is ‘Devastated And Heartbroken’ Over Tragic Maui Wildfires, Barack Obama And Others Speak Out

The charity organization Kāko’o Haleakalā documented Winfrey’s visit via Instagram.