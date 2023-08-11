Four fashion icons, all together.

On Friday, American and British Vogue debuted their new covers, reuniting supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell.

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue

Dubbed, “The Greatest of All Time”, the issue shines a spotlight on the four models who helped lift high fashion from a niche aspiration hobby to a major pillar of the world of entertainment in through the ’80s and ’90s.

In the cover story, the four icons open up about life inside the “Supermodel bubble,” which is also the subject of the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series “The Super Models”.

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue

The four models produced the series, with Turlington remarking to Vogue, “Why shouldn’t we have some control over our own story?”

Looking back on their rise to fame and the media frenzy that surrounded them, Evangelista recalls, “It was insane. We are not the Beatles.”

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue

Sticking together as a kind of girl band also helped all four models get through the difficulties of the fashion industry and the world of celebrity.

“There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: When one is down you pick the other one up,” Campbell says.

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti/Vogue

Crawford also recalls how not originally coming from New York or L.A. helped her keep a lot of things in perspective, especially when she went to Europe.

“You’d get invited to a party on someone’s yacht and I’d think, What do you even wear on a yacht? What fork do you use?” she says. “So I would just not go and, yes, I probably missed out on some fabulous opportunities but probably avoided some less than fabulous opportunities as well.”

The new issue of Vogue hits newsstands August 22.