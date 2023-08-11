Kylie Jenner is another year older.

On Thursday, the reality star and cosmetics mogul turned 26 and her sisters took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with some throwback memories.

Kim Kardashian a pair of photos of her and Kylie as kids goofing off together.

“My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts!” she wrote in the caption. “You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today!”

“The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still! I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday @kyliejenner,” Kim added.

Meanwhile, sister Khloé Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos and videos featuring heartwarming memories.

“To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen,” she wrote. “You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.”

Khloé continued with a lengthy appreciation of her beloved sister, writing at the end, “Cheers to collecting memories as if they are the most precious jewels in the world. Cheers to the one who always has my heart reaching for a little more of them.”

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also shared a tribute to Kylie on her Instagram account, featuring a video of her daughter as a baby.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!” Kris wrote.

“i love you mommy 🥹,” Kylie responded in the comments.