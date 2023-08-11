Google is reported to be in discussions with Universal Music Group over the issue of AI-generated deepfake songs.

According to a report from Financial Times, the growing trend of fans creating their own deepfake tracks, with AI imitating an artist’s voice and unique vocal cadences, led to the talks.

FT reports that the discussions — which are still in the very preliminary stages — are investigating ways of monetizing these deepfakes, which would involve negotiating a deal to licence the voices and melodies of songs, with the owners of those music copyrights paid.

This would reportedly also include developing a tool that would allow fans to create their own AI-generated deepfakes; artists will be given the choice of whether they want to opt in.

The potential deal comes in the wake of several high-profile deepfakes, including one that appeared earlier this year featuring AI-generated vocals mimicking Drake and the Weeknd, which was yanked from streaming services by Universal Music Group due to “infringing content with generative AI” after generating more than 600,000 streams on Spotify.

Drake, in fact, has been the victim of numerous deepfakes, and has previously stated that an AI-generated recording of him rapping to an Ice Spice song was “the final straw.”