Chris Hemsworth turned 40 with some fun in the sun.

On Friday, the “Thor” star celebrated his milestone birthday by going surfing in Australia’s Byron Bay with brother Liam Hemsworth and a friend.

The actor and his brother were both photographed in their wetsuits on the shore and hitting the waves.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth – Photo: SplashNews.com

At one point, Chris was photographed with shirtless, with his wetsuit partially undone while adjusting a device.

Chris Hemsworth — Photo: SplashNews.com

Later, he shared a post thanking fans for their warm wishes. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Another lap around sun and still goin strong! I can safely say not a single piece of cake made it through the night,” he wrote.

Chris’ older brother Luke also posted a tribute to his brother for his birthday on Instagram.

“Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend. @chrishemsworth you’re an inspiration to everyone who knows you. You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov you mate,” Luke wrote in the caption.

Luke included a slideshow of photos of him with Chris, including some throwbacks to when they were young children.