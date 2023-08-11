Billy Porter is back on the market.

In a new interview with the Evening Standard, the “Pose” star opened up about single life after filing for divorce from husband Adam Smith last month.

Since then, the 53-year-old has been living it up in London, staying with friends and working on projects, while adding that the trip has been “a respite from some other s**t!”

That “other s**t” is, of course, his divorce, which Porter announced in early July, in a statement from his rep which explained that he and Smith had “made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years.”

Opening up about the split, Porter joked, “The whole world knows I’m getting a divorce! Y’all want to talk about my divorce and Ricky Martin’s at the same time?”

As it turns out, though, London comes with its own memories of his marriage, considering he proposed to Smith over dinner while in the city.

“It’s bittersweet,” Porter admitted. “But relationships are hard. I will always love him. We made it as far as we could. But we learn, we grow and we live. And I’m looking forward to the next… adventure.”

Porter added, swishing his hair, “She’s back on the market! Looking for an English huzzzband! And you have to spell it just like that! Huzzzband!”