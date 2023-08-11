Tyrese Gibson has filed a lawsuit against Home Depot.

The “Fast and Furious” star and two other plaintiffs — Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez — are seeking over $1 million USD in damages, alleging they “experienced outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling” while visiting the West Hills, California store on February 11, People reported.

The amount in damages reportedly reflects how much Gibson has spent at the store over the years.

He’s also asking for punitive damages and “a declaratory judgment declaring that” Home Depot’s actions violated California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.

Despite Gibson telling the cashier that he was giving permission for Mora and Hernandez — who “regularly provide construction services” to him — to use his credit card, the cashier allegedly refused, even after Gibson returned to the store.

“The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating ‘store policy’ and demanded to see a form of identification,” the lawsuit stated.

“The manager refused to speak with Gibson in person. It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction.”

The lawsuit alleged the store’s employees “purposely interfered with and refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion of Gibson, Mora and Hernandez arising from their skin color, and in the case of Mora and Hernandez, their national origin.”

The suit claimed Home Depot “has refused to take any responsibility” for the incident and that the store has “doubled down, lawyered-up, and treated Gibson, Mora and Hernandez and what happened to them as not worthy of any due consideration — instead inferring that they are the problem.”

“Gibson, Mora and Hernandez are taking a stand against The Home Depot to hold it accountable,” the lawsuit went on. “The company needs to understand that there are consequences for discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling.”

A Home Depot spokesperson told ET Canada, “Diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form.

We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”