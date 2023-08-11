We all have a nosy auntie but they’re not Mindy Kaling.

Breakout Canadian-Tamil actress Maiteyi Ramakrishnan is ELLE Canada‘s latest cover star, and the “Never Have I Ever” actress opened up about her newfound relationship with show co-creator Mindy Kaling.

During the editorial, Kaling, 44, shares her love for Ramakrishnan, describing her as having “a natural charisma that makes her unforgettable.”

“She’s just so comfortable in her skin, which is so dynamic and wonderful to see in a young person. I love her so much. Our relationship transcends the normal producer-lead-actor relationship—she’s like a member of my family,” continues the former “The Office” star.

READ MORE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wants To Manifest A Role In A Greta Gerwig Film

Kaling dubs herself as the Mississauga native’s “nosy auntie,” with Ramakrishnan promising: “This is not the last time we’ll work together on something.”

“Never Have I Ever,” which sees Ramakrishnan playing the main character Devi in an authentic coming-of-age high school comedy, had its finale on Netflix in June.

Discussing the last episode of the series, she says: “It’s a nice send-off.”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Is ‘So Proud’ Of Fellow Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan As The Final Season Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Premieres

“We’re all very lucky to have been on a show that highlights these stories and has such a big platform around the world. So, for all of us, it was like, ‘Hey, you really have to cherish this moment now or it’s gonna be too late.'”

Kaling chimed in, proud of the series she had a major hand in creating, emphasizing that Ramikrishan is an “incredibly bright, magnetic actor with so much raw talent.”

‌

“Now, four years later, she’s a powerful young actor and a force in Hollywood. She is totally in control of her instrument.”

“Never Have I Ever” is currently streaming on Netflix.