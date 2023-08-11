“Big Brother” confronted the elephant in the house during Thursday’s episode, when viewers were told that houseguest Luke Valentine was thrown off the show after he was seen uttering the N-word while being filmed for the live feed.

“It has been an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother code of conduct and was removed from the game,” host Julie Chen Moonves said during the episode, as reported by Deadline.

The show then aired that live-feed footage, when Valentine used the racial slur while speaking with fellow houseguests Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli.

Later in the episode, Reilly Smedley, the current Head of Household, read a message to the rest of the cast.

“Due to violating the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the ‘Big Brother’ game,” she read. “The game goes on, and the live vote and eviction will continue as scheduled.”

CBS previously issued a statement about the incident, reading, “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

After that, the live eviction episode continued, with molecular biologist Kirsten Elwin unanimously voted out to become the first evictee of season 25.

Meanwhile, the controversy was good for the show’s ratings; according to TheWrap, Thursday’s episode garnered a 0.63 rating in the key demographic, adults 18-49, and racked up a total viewership of 3.3 million, the most-viewed program of the evening.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.