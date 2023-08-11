Click to share this via email

Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Elsa Pataky celebrated Chris Hemsworth’s 40th birthday with a special post on Friday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a selfie of the pair, with Chris putting his hand over his mouth in shock in the snap.

Elsa joked in the caption, “That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love.

“But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets., 🤣, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth! ❤️” the 47-year-old added.

Chris’ older brother Luke also posted a birthday message.

“Happy 40th to my brother, my best friend. @chrishemsworth you’re an inspiration to everyone who knows you. You are the sunlight in dark places and a shield for those who need it. Lov you mate,” Luke wrote in the caption.

Luke included a slideshow of photos of him with Chris, including some throwbacks to when they were young children.

Surfing fan Chris hit the waves in Australia’s Byron Bay on Friday to celebrate his special day.

The “Thor” actor was joined by his brother Liam Hemsworth and a friend.