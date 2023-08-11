Pearl is responding to the controversy around a recent post.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star took to Instagram on Thursday to apologize for a photo she had posted earlier that day, which had been called out for blackface.

“It was not my intention to do blackface, i thought the concept of the character would be clear to anyone who saw it, which was ignorant on my part, for which i am sorry,” she wrote in her lengthy statement.

In the original photo, Pearl had done herself up in bright pink, with big, blonde hair, extremely puffed up lips and her skin darkened brown.

“just to be clear, every aspect of the character was inspired by Caucasian people, there was no black-influence going on in my mind during the time of conception,” she explained in her statement. “but now i see the people that inspired the character are/have been problematic, and by dressing up and parodying as them, i to am contributing to the issue in its own way, something i hadn’t thought of and don’t want to contribute to.”

Pearl added, “i’m going to look at this as an opportunity to grow from the experience and expand myself creatively.”

Before the Instagram post, Pearl had commented on the controversy in a post on her Instagram Story.

“The character i posted this morning was not meant to resemble any other background other than my own. she’s platinum blonde/blue eyes & meant to have 2000’s Britney-esque tan,” she had written. “I certainly didn’t mean to hurt anyone and will refrain from using any kind of tan at all when creating characters in the future. i’ve removed the post as to not continue to offend people.”

The original photo, which has since been deleted from her account, earned plenty of criticism on social media, including from fellow “Drag Race” alums.

In a post on Twitter, drag star The Vixen wrote, “When people carelessly play with blackface and using slurs etc I think the public outrage overshadows the private hurt that we go through. These daily reminders that this world isn’t safe, welcoming or sensitive to our feelings is overwhelming.”

“White people paint their skin the shade of people who have to defend their skin shade and their surprised they have to defend their choice,” The Vixen later added.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache tweeted out the offending photo, writing, “RuPaul should’ve just talked to her off camera cause now she mocking RuPaul in her younger years.”