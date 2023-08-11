If you don’t have your weekend plans confirmed yet, you can spend some much-needed downtime browsing the shopping epicentre known as Amazon Canada for the latest deals! ET Canada has you covered everything from household cleaning to wireless headphones, so check out this handy list of this weekend’s essential deals to make your wallet breathe a sigh of relief.

Fykee Cordless Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

The Fykee Vacuum is major for many reasons. Not only because it’s retailing for 71% off, making it $199 against a normal $679 price tag, but it has a reputation for being a magic wand for anyone’s living space.

The Fykee Vacuum is jam-packed with many helpful features and tools, all in a lightweight package.

VEGER iPhone Charger — Photo: Amazon

There’s nothing worse than being out in public when your phone dies. It’s basically modern-day isolation. The VEGER Portable iPhone Charger saves your life when your phone battery runs empty.

The VEGER Portable Phone Charger is going for a sweet $28, which is a whopping 52% off its typical $59 retail price on Amazon Canada.

HTC Wireless Bluetooth — Photo: Amazon

Wireless headphones are pretty much a must-have for any music lover nowadays. They keep you jamming while remaining untangled to pesky wires. These HTC Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are a lovely 63% off, going for $25 rather than $69.

TUO Knife — Photo: Amazon

It’s still BBQ season! Grab the 6-inch TUO Chopper Knife to complete your kitchen collection if you want the best slice to complete the pre-roast job.

For $26, the TUO Chopper Knife is a stunning piece of kitchenware, initially priced at $33.

JINAMART Fridge Organizer — Photo: Amazon

Declutter your foodie lifestyle with these super helpful JINAMART Fridge Organizers and Storage Bins, currently going for $19 against a hefty typical price of $45! That’s a 58% steal. Your fridge will thank you later.

HDMI — Photo: Amazon

If you’re in desperate need of laptop streaming on your big-screen TV. In that case, you should definitely nab a 6ft HDMI cable while they’re on sale for 56% off on Amazon Canada right now, going for $8 instead of $19.

Canon PIXMA Printer — Photo: Amazon

Something that is incredibly handy to have that we all too often forget about is a high-quality printer! This easy-to-use printer can connect to your iPhone, making the process more convenient.

The Canon PIXMA Wireless Inkjet Printer is 55% off, going for $49 instead of $109.

TOLOCCO Massage Gun — Photo: Amazon

We’re all pretty stressed nowadays, and not everyone can find the time to book a much-needed massage appointment. That’s why the TOLOCO Massage Gun is such a convenient tool. Relax and destress with the mesmerizing sensations at 73% off, going for $69 instead of a massive $259.

Lefant Robo Vacuum — Photo: Amazon

Yes, another vacuum, but this one is a highly-reviewed and high-rated Lefant Robot Vacuum. That means built-in sensors, multiple cleaning modes, quiet cleaning and more, all for 53% off, going for $154 instead of $329. Get it while it’s hot.

TUO Cutlery Cleaver — Photo: Amazon

Continue adding to your kitchenware collection with the TUO Cutlery Cleaver Knife. This puppy is designed to slice through every veggie piece and meat slice with pure efficiency and razor sharpness. It can be yours at $49, which is 44% off its price of $89 on Amazon Canada.

New Bee Headset — Photo: Amazon

If you’re a busy bee constantly chatting on the road or just like the comfort of talking without holding a phone to your face, you can purchase this New Bee Bluetooth Headset for 52% off, going for $22 instead of $46. Available for iPhone, Samsung and Android phones.

Homeve Trunk Organizer — Photo: Amazon

Never underestimate the importance of a clean trunk. It’s literally where we store so many belongings, from groceries to supplies. This Homeve Foldable Trunk Organizer has a 4.7 rating and is retailing for 51% off on Amazon Canada, going for $29 instead of $59.

MusiBady Bluetooth Speaker — Photo: Amazon

Beach days and park gatherings require music all of the time. Make your social settings have a good vibe with this MusiBady Bluetooth Speaker. It’s completely wireless, so you can bring it everywhere.

It’s currently going for $25 on Amazon Canada, 50% off its usual $49 price tag.