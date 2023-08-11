Steve Martin is pretty set on retiring after “Only Murders in the Building” wraps.

Though the show — now in its third season — doesn’t have any plans to end just yet, the actor was ready to wind down a few years ago before the show came along.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Ryan Broussard in ‘Only Murders In The Building’. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

The Hulu original comedy-drama, which also stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez, premiered back in August 2021 and just launched season three, episodes 1 and 2 on Tuesday, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streamer.

“We were very happy just doing the live show,” Martin, 77, told The Hollywood Reporter of touring alongside his longtime pal and fellow comedian, Short, over the years. The two have been touring together since 2015, when they debuted their first live show titled “A Very Stupid Conversation”, followed by 2017’s “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” and 2021’s “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment”.

“There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty,” Martin said.

He and Short, 73, are currently on their fourth tour together — the “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” show — which is making three stops in Canada — Montreal on November 30th and December 1st and 2nd in Toronto.

During the conversation about his 60+ years in the business, Martin went on to reveal that “when this television show [‘Only Murders in the Building’] is done, I’m not going to seek others.

“I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos,” he added. “This is, weirdly, it.”

Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building’. — Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

“Only Murders” has landed Martin three Emmy nominations. The actor also has an upcoming book — his 12th one — and a new documentary — currently untitled — about his life and career.