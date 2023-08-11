Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty is reflecting on hip-hop turning 50.

Mighty chatted to ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair about the anniversary, with the host mentioning that the rapper is set to perform a show with Kardinal Offishall and Choclair at the CNE Bandshell in Toronto on August 25 to mark the occasion.

Mighty shared of the gig, “It’s gonna be an incredible show. I’m just excited to be a part of history, honestly. Like, just to be able to see that in the audience would be great and just to be able to share the stage at some point in the night. I’m flubbing my words because it’s like, it’s exciting for the young me.

“I can’t really fathom that concept yet of being appreciated amongst the greats, the people that I’ve looked up to growing up.”

Mighty — who won the Polaris Prize in 2019 with her debut album 13th Floor, becoming the first hip-hop artist to take home the award — then said of her thoughts on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in general, and her place in it, “It’s just an honour to be recognized in that space, to be performing amongst legends as a part of that space,” recognizing that she’s been a part of discussions.

Mighty went on, “Even doing the Junos earlier this year and speaking to the 50th year of hip-hop in that platform as well… You know, again, I’m existing, I’m existing and realizing that people are seeing me as an important component of the culture and of the genre and of the storytelling and of the, the all of it.

“You know, I just want to keep moving in this path. I feel affirmed in that and I’m grateful. Hip-hop is so much of my expression and so much of so many people’s expressions. It’s so much of a community expression and it’s so much bigger than any one person or any one thing, any one sound. So it is… I’m just grateful because I also think being a part of these discussions allows me to see how much 50 years of hip-hop has impacted communities and impacted culture.

“And I’m asked these questions from so many different entities and in so many different ways that I realize that it’s even bigger than I realized. So that’s really affirming just for the genre, just for the culture as well. And to be able to speak to it is just the icing on the cake.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Mighty also spoke about her latest album, Crying Cystals, sharing of what it’s about: “It’s about a relationship that fell apart and the vulnerabilities, the multitude of vulnerabilities that I experienced emotionally, kind of exploring that through each song.

“The entire project is about the beginning of the end, or so my perception was at the time, and then kind of almost reinventing myself, finding myself again, healing myself and manifesting a better version of myself.

“And so the crying is the turmoil, the tears and the pain. But the crystals is the manifestation of those tears solidifying into crystals and and gems and kind of like the uplifting of the downfall.”

As well as winning the Polaris Prize in 2019, Mighty also became the first woman to be awarded the Juno award for Rap Album/EP of the Year for her mixtape Stock Exchange in 2022.

Crying Crystals is out now.