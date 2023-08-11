Click to share this via email

Fans of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” can own a piece of movie history — but it doesn’t come cheap.

According to CP24, the Toronto house featured in the film has hit the market.

According to the real estate listing of the home, situated in Toronto’s Wychwood neighbourhood, filmmakers redesigned the garage to serve as the entrance to the apartment of Michael Cera’s Scott Pilgrim.

Boasting five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the three-storey brick home “infused with original charm and character.”

The asking price is $1,699,990.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” was filmed in Toronto, and utilized such familiar locations as Casa Loma, the Artscape Wychwood Barns and rock concert hall Lee’s Palace.