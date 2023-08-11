The latest “Mission: Impossible” really shocked fans.

Appearing in a lengthy new podcast for Empire, director Christopher McQuarrie explained why a fan-favourite character had to die in “Dead Reckoning Part One”.

Spoilers Ahead for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Surprises Toronto Fans At Public ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Matinée

In the film, which premiered in July, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is faced with real loss when his friend and compatriot Ilsa Faust, played by Rebecca Ferguson, is killed by Esai Morales’ villain Gabriel.

“It was one of the earliest conversations. We were on the set of ‘Top Gun’, we were already talking about it,” McQuarrie recalled on the podcast. “We knew that that emotional arc was of a certain emotional tone… Ilsa is a wonderful character and a character of which I am enormously proud and Rebecca is an actor of such unmitigated power and presence.”

Rebecca Ferguson in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” – Photo: Paramount Pictures via AP/CP Images

The director continued, “And yet, where we had gone with the character from ‘Rogue’ to ‘Fallout’…[the] place you took that character would either make less of her, it would suddenly become frivolous… or she would just become a romantic interest, and it was never about creating a character who was defined by her love story with Ethan Hunt. Their relationship transcends a traditional loving story… They’re doomed to be together and yet doomed never to be together… It felt like that story was looking for its resolution and so we said this has got to happen.”

READ MORE: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ – Tom Cruise Does Eye-Popping Stunts On A Moving Train In Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Ilsa Faust was introduced into the franchise with its fifth film, “Rogue Nation”, which was also the first directed by McQuarrie.

“What really needs to happen in the story is the stakes have to be real, they can’t be implied,” the director said of choosing to kill off such a major character. “We have to have the courage to let [Ethan] fail and it has to cost, the mission has to cost, and without that, the villain simply will not have a threat…what you’re seeing in the escalation of the story is what it costs Ethan personally in Venice.”

Of course, Ethan Hunt also has other friends, and when asked if he considered killing off characters like Ving Rhames’ Luther or Simon Pegg’s Benji, he said, “We explored them all.”

McQuarrie then ominously noted that the recent “Dead Reckoning” was just “Part One”, with the film’s second part still on the way.