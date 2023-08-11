Hailey Bieber may be a little late to the game, but she’s finally gotten around to catching up on the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw.

On Friday, the model and spouse of Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal that she’s started to watch “Sex and the City”.

In a caption accompanying a series of photos of herself, she wrote that she’s “currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever.”

While Bieber didn’t indicate whether she was enjoying the show, she has a lot of viewing ahead of her.

The original series made its debut on HBO in 1998, with 94 episodes produced before ending its six-season run in 2004.

In 2021, the original cast — with the exception of Kim Cattrall — reunited for the revival series “And Just Like That”, which is currently airing its second season.