Lizzo is no longer in the run for Super Bowl LVIII’s halftime performer.

According to Daily Mail, an NFL insider told the outlet that in wake of the shocking sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations the popstar is facing from several former dancers, she has been dropped from contention for the 2024 halftime show, an immediate decision made by the organization.

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” the source said of the accusations brought to light in the lawsuit filed earlier this month, which Lizzo has since denied.

The source notes that the “About Damn Time” hitmaker was in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 spectacle, taking place in Las Vegas in February 2024.

This isn’t the first repercussion that’s followed Lizzo since the lawsuit accusing the singer of creating a “hostile work environment” came to light.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival was cancelled, in which Lizzo was set to perform as one of the headliners. Prior to that, Beyoncé left out her usual Lizzo shoutout during her “Break My Soul” tour performance

Now, her team is left “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship” that is her career and reputation, another source close to Lizzo told Daily Mail.

“It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts…. and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this,” the source said after six more ex employees filed similar complaints, bringing the total to nine people.

“If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward,” the source explained. “Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this.”