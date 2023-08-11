You win some, you lose some.

That’s what Timothy Olyphant learned when he tried to land the role of Captain Kirk in the modern “Star Trek” franchise, a role that instead went to Chris Pine.

While hitting up the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in an episode published on Thursday, Olyphant, 55, reflected on his journey surrounding the role.

“Here’s what I can tell you about ‘Star Trek’. I went in and auditioned not for Captain Kirk, but I remember reading with [director] J.J. Abrams, and he’s just a lovely, lovely guy. And just a lovely audition process,” said Olyphant in the pre-SAG-AFTRA strike conversation.

“Somewhere in there, I was auditioning for Doc, he’s like, ‘I already got a guy for Doc, so I don’t need you for that, but I don’t have a Kirk.’

Olyphant believes someone younger was desired for the part.

“Somewhere along the line they’re like, ‘I’ve got a guy.’ I believe it was one of those things where it’s like he [Abrams] might have been prepared to hire me, but they wanted somebody younger, and he [Abrams] was having a hard time finding somebody younger. And somewhere along the line, J.J. called and said, ‘I found a guy, younger, who’s really good,’ ” he joked.

Despite earning the role he wanted, he has no ill will towards Chris Pine, even describing him as a “good dude” he loves.