Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly set to revive one of his most beloved characters for an upcoming live comedy tour.

Variety reports that the “Borat” star is in the midst of putting together a new standup tour, part of which will feature Ali G, the dim-witted London rapper whose absurd interview questions frustrated and flummoxed the likes of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, late “60 Minutes” curmudgeon Andy Rooney, and Victoria and David Beckham.

A source close to Cohen, however, denied rumours that Cohen was working on a new movie, as he’s ceased all film and TV-related work in accordance with the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. “As a SAG and WGA member he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” the source told Variety.

Ali G was Cohen’s first breakout character, first appearing in 1998 on the British sketch series “The 11 O’Clock Show”, which makes 2023 the character’s 25th anniversary.

In the early 2000s, the character returned in “Da Ali G Show”, which also introduced Kazakh journalist Borat and Australian fashion reporter Bruno. “Da Ali G Show” ran for three seasons, with the latter two crossing the pond to air on HBO.

Rumours of an Ali G revival were sparked back in 2021 when he resurrected the character onstage during a surprise set at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia. “I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd,” he said at the time, via Variety. “It was really good fun.”