The Weeknd is ending his musical collaborations with all artists, except for one he’s holding out hope for.

The Grammy-winning singer announced the career decision onstage Tuesday while performing his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour in Warsaw, Poland.

“This next song I’m about to perform is an unreleased record. I haven’t dropped it yet,” Abel Tesfaye told the crowd in a video shared to his social media accounts on Friday.

“It’s called ‘Another One of Me'”, he revealed, “but I just want to say this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever, in my career so I want to perform it for you guys tonight.”

In the clip from the concert, the intro beat from the upcoming track is teased as it cuts off before the Weeknd begins to sing. The song features similar electronic beats to those of his recent albums, After Hours and Dawn FM.

“The final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together,” he captioned the video.

A representative for the Canadian singer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly via email that he “will not be doing any more features for his music career (unless daft punk regroup!),” adding that the other artist featured on the track and the release date are not ready to be revealed yet.

The Weeknd, 33, previously collaborated with Daft Punk — who announced their split in February 2021 — on two songs — “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy” — off his 2016 album Starboy.

Tesfaye recently collaborated with several artists for the soundtrack for his HBO series “The Idol”, including co-star Lily Rose Depp, Lil Baby, Future, Suzanna Son, JENNIE, Ramsey, and Playboi Carti and Madonna on the track “Popular”, which gave Madonna her first Billboard Hot 100 hit in eight years. He also teamed up with Bad Bunny and Travis Scott on the catchy song “K-Pop” for Scott’s new album, Utopia.